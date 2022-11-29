Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Eventbrite by 12.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,911,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,240,000 after buying an additional 295,405 shares during the period. Tenere Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $708.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

