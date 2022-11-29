Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.98 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.32. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $75.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

