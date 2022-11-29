Swiss National Bank Buys 13,200 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

In related news, Director James C. Cherry acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

