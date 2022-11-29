Swiss National Bank Buys 26,900 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $97,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

