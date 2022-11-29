Swiss National Bank Buys 67,300 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 25.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $793,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

NYSE:TALO opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.51 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

