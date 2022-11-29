Swiss National Bank Grows Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RadNet by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RadNet by 79.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet Stock Up 0.3 %

RDNT opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.18 and a beta of 1.56. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About RadNet

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.