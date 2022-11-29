Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 525,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,114.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $740,742.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 66,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,615,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,334,777 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

