Swiss National Bank Has $2.07 Million Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 36.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 43.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 29.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $514,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 69,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,821,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,547 shares of company stock worth $6,121,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,959.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $46.61.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

