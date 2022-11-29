Swiss National Bank Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,028,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119,335 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,781,000 after acquiring an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $13,580,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.37. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

