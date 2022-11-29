Swiss National Bank Invests $2.07 Million in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $400,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:PDS opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.52. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.