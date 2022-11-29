Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,700 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX stock opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.00.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

