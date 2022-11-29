Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 31,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.99. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 1st Source to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

