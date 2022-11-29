Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners Trading Down 6.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.