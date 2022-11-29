Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.