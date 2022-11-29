Swiss National Bank Sells 88,400 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Qurate Retail

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.