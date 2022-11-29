Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,336 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 356.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNV stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

