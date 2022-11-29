Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nomura downgraded Taikisha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Taikisha has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

