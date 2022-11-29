Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in November

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,661,400 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the October 31st total of 3,528,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNEYF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

