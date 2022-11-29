Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) by 923.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGB. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Taseko Mines Limited has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Taseko Mines

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

