Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Telenet Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHF opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
Telenet Group Company Profile
