Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Update

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 31st total of 184,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHF opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. Telenet Group has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.