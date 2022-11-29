Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 80.8% in November

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.50. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $90.46 and a 52 week high of $227.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLPFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €375.00 ($386.60) to €360.00 ($371.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($422.68) to €360.00 ($371.13) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($443.30) to €410.00 ($422.68) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.00.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

