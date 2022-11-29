Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,900 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the October 31st total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 351.9 days.
Temenos Price Performance
Temenos stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.80.
About Temenos
