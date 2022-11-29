Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the October 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.66. Temenos has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $168.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMSNY. HSBC downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 58 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

