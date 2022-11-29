Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,011.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.19.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.