Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,011.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $93.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

