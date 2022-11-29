Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Terumo has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.52.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

