Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the October 31st total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,034,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of TSCDY opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Tesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesco Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCDY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.49) to GBX 238 ($2.85) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.83) to GBX 240 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

