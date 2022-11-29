The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.10.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $308.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.