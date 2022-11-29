The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 26,883 Shares

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 26,883 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $562,392.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,277,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,725,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,985 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,693,289.20.

On Monday, November 21st, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28.

On Friday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 129,393 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $2,709,489.42.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 186,114 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $4,131,730.80.

On Friday, November 11th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $4,190,121.60.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07.

On Friday, September 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 83,312 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.7 %

GS stock opened at $382.36 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $412.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

