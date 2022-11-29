The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,783 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ODP were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 474.8% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,176,000 after acquiring an additional 597,964 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ODP in the first quarter worth $7,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 67.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 260.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 71,255 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

