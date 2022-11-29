The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.35.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

