Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Update

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Thunder Energies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TNRG opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Thunder Energies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
About Thunder Energies
