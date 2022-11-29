Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 304,725 Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $60,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,307,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Starry Group alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $81,228.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 13,757 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $17,884.10.

On Monday, October 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 237,896 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $309,264.80.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00.

Starry Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE STRY opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STRY shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.