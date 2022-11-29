Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 299.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tilray were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 82.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tilray by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 814,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLRY. Barclays lowered their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $3,468,500. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

