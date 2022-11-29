TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in November

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get TILT alerts:

TILT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.