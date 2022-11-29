Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Director Sells $231,830.50 in Stock

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:TWI opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $921.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. Titan International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,963,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 437,102 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 879,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,397,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 616,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
