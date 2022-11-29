Todd A. Becker Sells 9,015 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) CEO Todd A. Becker sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $110,704.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $536,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 52.55% and a return on equity of 1,867.81%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 105.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

