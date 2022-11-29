Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Tokai Carbon Stock Performance
Shares of Tokai Carbon stock opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. Tokai Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.
