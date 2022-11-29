Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 749.1% from the October 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.33. Tokyo Electron has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $149.47.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tokyo Electron from 15,000.00 to 40,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

