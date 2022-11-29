Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 944.4% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOKCF opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.25.

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

