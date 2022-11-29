Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in November

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Topdanmark A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TPDKY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Topdanmark A/S has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Topdanmark A/S from 415.00 to 435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

