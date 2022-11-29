Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 13,312 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cronos Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 49,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $151,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

