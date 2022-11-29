Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 28,357 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 57,976 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 2,277,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,182 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 55.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WPRT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of WPRT opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

