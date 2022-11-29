Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 3,288 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,371,000 after buying an additional 589,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,689,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,992,000 after acquiring an additional 77,807 shares during the period. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITUB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.