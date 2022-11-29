Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WOPEY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

