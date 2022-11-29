Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 125.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 0.96.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

