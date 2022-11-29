Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 9.5 %

NYSE:MUX opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. McEwen Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McEwen Mining Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on McEwen Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on McEwen Mining to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

