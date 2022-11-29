Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 1,958.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvei Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Nuvei
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvei (NVEI)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.