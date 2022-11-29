Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 1,958.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63.

A number of research firms have commented on NVEI. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

