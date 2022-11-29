Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,239 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 2,239.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 897,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 121,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 938,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

