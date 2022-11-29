Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Holdings in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 32.5% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 854.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

SKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

