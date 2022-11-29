Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,242 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in F.N.B. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

